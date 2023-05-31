IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.49 in relation to its previous close of 2.69. However, the company has experienced a -3.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IAG is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IAG is $3.30, which is $0.58 above the current price. The public float for IAG is 477.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAG on May 31, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

IAG’s Market Performance

The stock of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has seen a -3.64% decrease in the past week, with a -7.02% drop in the past month, and a 16.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for IAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.52% for IAG stock, with a simple moving average of 23.98% for the last 200 days.

IAG Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAG fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, IAMGOLD Corporation saw 2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.86 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAMGOLD Corporation stands at -5.78. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.88.

Based on IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.