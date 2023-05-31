Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.88 in comparison to its previous close of 1.01, however, the company has experienced a 4.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HUIZ is $13.42, which is $0.58 above than the current price. The public float for HUIZ is 36.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of HUIZ on May 31, 2023 was 254.10K shares.

HUIZ’s Market Performance

HUIZ stock saw a decrease of 4.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.44% for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for HUIZ’s stock, with a 5.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUIZ Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUIZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -21.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUIZ rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1105. In addition, Huize Holding Limited saw -18.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUIZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.51 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huize Holding Limited stands at -2.69. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.