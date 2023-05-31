HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s (HUBC) Stock: A -1.03% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has gone up by 6.18% for the week, with a -13.54% drop in the past month and a -60.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.71% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for HUBC’s stock, with a -91.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 93.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on May 31, 2023 was 6.67M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has plunge by 12.25relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUBC Trading at -41.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +4.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6338. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -94.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.