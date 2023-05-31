Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) is above average at 37.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is $50.31, which is $6.73 above the current market price. The public float for HWM is 410.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HWM on May 31, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

HWM) stock’s latest price update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 43.50, however, the company has experienced a -2.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Boeing Stock and Aerospace Peers Hit Turbulence With New Covid Variant B.1.1.529

HWM’s Market Performance

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has seen a -2.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.83% decline in the past month and a 3.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for HWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for HWM’s stock, with a 11.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HWM Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.17. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc. saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $43.61 back on Mar 06. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 286,751 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc., valued at $2,485,576 using the latest closing price.

Shultz Barbara Lou, the Vice President and Controller of Howmet Aerospace Inc., sale 4,627 shares at $42.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Shultz Barbara Lou is holding 20,542 shares at $195,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.26 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.99. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 41.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.