HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is $4.44, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for HOOK is 48.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOK on May 31, 2023 was 843.07K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.93 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOOK’s Market Performance

HOOK’s stock has fallen by -8.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.00% and a quarterly rise of 60.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.63% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.87% for HOOK’s stock, with a 24.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOOK Trading at 29.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.09%, as shares surge +27.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK fell by -8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5238. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw 71.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -61.80, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.