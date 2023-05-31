Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, HON stock has gone down by -1.21%, with a monthly decline of -2.65% and a quarterly surge of 1.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Honeywell International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for HON stock, with a simple moving average of -1.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) is 25.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HON is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is $220.90, which is $25.54 above the current market price. The public float for HON is 664.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On May 31, 2023, HON’s average trading volume was 2.70M shares.

The stock price of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) has surged by 0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 193.75, but the company has seen a -1.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Honeywell Is Getting a New CEO. Here Are His Plans.

HON Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.59. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Kapur Vimal, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $197.46 back on May 08. After this action, Kapur Vimal now owns 8,622 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $1,283,490 using the latest closing price.

Koutsaftes George, the President and CEO, SPS of Honeywell International Inc., sale 5,420 shares at $214.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Koutsaftes George is holding 7,343 shares at $1,160,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.40 for the present operating margin

+38.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc. stands at +14.01. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.99. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc. (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 123.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 32.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.