Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLT is 259.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of HLT was 1.68M shares.

HLT) stock’s latest price update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 136.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Hilton, Marriott Square Off in Extended-Stay Battle

HLT’s Market Performance

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has experienced a -1.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.20% drop in the past month, and a -6.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for HLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for HLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.74% for the last 200 days.

HLT Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.90. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from STEENLAND DOUGLAS M, who purchase 695 shares at the price of $143.73 back on May 22. After this action, STEENLAND DOUGLAS M now owns 26,194 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $99,889 using the latest closing price.

Silcock Christopher W sale 90 shares at $138.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Silcock Christopher W is holding 64,434 shares at $12,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.77 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +14.24. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59. Equity return is now at value -118.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.