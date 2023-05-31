Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has gone down by -17.93% for the week, with a -50.21% drop in the past month and a -49.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.85% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.35% for HRTX’s stock, with a -60.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HRTX is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is $7.92, which is $6.73 above the current market price. The public float for HRTX is 118.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.25% of that float. On May 31, 2023, HRTX’s average trading volume was 2.46M shares.

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) has decreased by -7.03 when compared to last closing price of 1.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -17.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HRTX Trading at -42.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares sank -51.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -17.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7235. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -52.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.20 for the present operating margin

+49.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -169.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.