Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY)’s stock price has plunge by -1.07relation to previous closing price of 4.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HMY is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HMY is $4.01, which is -$2.0 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 432.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for HMY on May 31, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

HMY’s Market Performance

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has seen a -3.96% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 49.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for HMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for HMY stock, with a simple moving average of 31.97% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.23 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at 23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 10.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.