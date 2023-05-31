GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Stock Records -63.27% Quarterly Movement

The stock of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has seen a -18.63% decrease in the past week, with a -33.72% drop in the past month, and a -63.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.82% for GTBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.13% for GTBP’s stock, with a -79.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is $3.50, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for GTBP is 27.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTBP on May 31, 2023 was 145.61K shares.

GTBP) stock’s latest price update

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GTBP Trading at -38.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares sank -31.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP fell by -18.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2946. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw -71.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -76.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.