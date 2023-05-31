, and the 36-month beta value for GROM is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GROM is $0.60, The public float for GROM is 8.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for GROM on May 31, 2023 was 274.04K shares.

GROM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has jumped by 15.67 compared to previous close of 0.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

GROM’s Market Performance

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has seen a -4.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.22% decline in the past month and a -57.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.09% for GROM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.38% for GROM’s stock, with a -91.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROM Trading at -27.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.38%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4245. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -74.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.