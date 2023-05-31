Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN)’s stock price has gone decline by -27.01 in comparison to its previous close of 0.16, however, the company has experienced a -34.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUMN is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AUMN is 127.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On May 31, 2023, AUMN’s average trading volume was 700.96K shares.

AUMN’s Market Performance

AUMN stock saw a decrease of -34.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -48.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.21% for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -39.71% for AUMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -54.09% for the last 200 days.

AUMN Trading at -46.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares sank -47.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN fell by -34.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1861. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw -57.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Equity return is now at value -159.10, with -75.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.