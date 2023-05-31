Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is above average at 5.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.

The public float for GNW is 470.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNW on May 31, 2023 was 4.06M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.18 in comparison to its previous close of 5.66, however, the company has experienced a -3.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW’s stock has fallen by -3.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.65% and a quarterly drop of -12.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Genworth Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.84% for GNW’s stock, with a 5.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNW Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $5.52 back on May 22. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 4,649,974 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $690,500 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Rohit, the President & CEO, Enact of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 90,691 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Gupta Rohit is holding 258,579 shares at $567,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.27. Total debt to assets is 2.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.