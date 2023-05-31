GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has gone up by 1.18% for the week, with a -3.32% drop in the past month and a 3.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.57% for GEHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.25% for GEHC’s stock, with a 6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is 19.99x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is $92.40, which is $14.3 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 453.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On May 31, 2023, GEHC’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has increased by 0.18 when compared to last closing price of 77.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that GE HealthCare Hires CFO From Fellow Medical-Products Maker Baxter

GEHC Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +1.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.89. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Makela Jan, who sale 70,629 shares at the price of $77.69 back on Mar 14. After this action, Makela Jan now owns 63,796 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $5,487,379 using the latest closing price.

CULP H LAWRENCE JR, the Director of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., purchase 748 shares at $69.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that CULP H LAWRENCE JR is holding 1,272 shares at $51,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.