Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is $6.80, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for GMDA is 58.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMDA on May 31, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) has decreased by -0.89 when compared to last closing price of 2.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GMDA’s Market Performance

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has seen a 1.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.42% gain in the past month and a 23.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.63% for GMDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.07% for GMDA’s stock, with a 19.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GMDA Trading at 41.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +26.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd. saw 59.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMDA starting from Blum Robert I, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Sep 30. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 52,000 shares of Gamida Cell Ltd., valued at $77,500 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Abigail L., the President and CEO of Gamida Cell Ltd., purchase 16,129 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Jenkins Abigail L. is holding 266,129 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.