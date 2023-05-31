Frontline plc (FRO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FRO is at 0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRO is $22.17, which is $7.97 above the current market price. The public float for FRO is 142.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.92% of that float. The average trading volume for FRO on May 31, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has decreased by -0.73 when compared to last closing price of 15.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO’s stock has risen by 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.84% and a quarterly drop of -20.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Frontline plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for FRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.79% for the last 200 days.

FRO Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Frontline plc saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontline plc (FRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.