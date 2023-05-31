Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is above average at 9.96x. The 36-month beta value for FL is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FL is $33.35, which is $8.19 above than the current price. The public float for FL is 91.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.57% of that float. The average trading volume of FL on May 31, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

FL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) has decreased by -0.91 when compared to last closing price of 26.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/22/23 that Stocks Remain Mixed. Nike Drags on Dow.

FL’s Market Performance

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has experienced a -5.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -38.01% drop in the past month, and a -40.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for FL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.29% for FL stock, with a simple moving average of -31.02% for the last 200 days.

FL Trading at -33.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -38.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.50. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -31.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Cipriano Giovanna, who sale 25,554 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cipriano Giovanna now owns 28,791 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,149,930 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maurer John A is holding 21,221 shares at $90,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.