Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Stock Experiences -7.50% Monthly Change

The stock of Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has gone down by -5.50% for the week, with a -7.50% drop in the past month and a -1.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.67% for FISV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.79% for FISV’s stock, with a 5.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Right Now?

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FISV is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FISV is $133.51, which is $20.76 above the current price. The public float for FISV is 612.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FISV on May 31, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

FISV) stock’s latest price update

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 113.77. However, the company has seen a -5.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that 5 Stocks the Smart Money Bought Up in the Second Quarter

FISV Trading at -2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.22. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Hau Robert W., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $119.33 back on May 05. After this action, Hau Robert W. now owns 133,491 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $1,014,305 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $121.69 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 195,356 shares at $973,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv Inc. (FISV), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.