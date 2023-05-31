FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has gone down by -12.08% for the week, with a 16.57% rise in the past month and a -10.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.34% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.30% for NOTE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -55.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is $6.50, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 98.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on May 31, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has dropped by -9.44 compared to previous close of 2.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOTE Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.66%, as shares surge +21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE fell by -12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -66.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from McChrystal Stanley A, who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $2.19 back on May 18. After this action, McChrystal Stanley A now owns 181,436 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $50,370 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.