Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is $70.80, which is $22.26 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 587.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIS on May 31, 2023 was 5.82M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 54.46. However, the company has seen a -6.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FIS’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has experienced a -6.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.09% drop in the past month, and a -14.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for FIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -22.42% for the last 200 days.

FIS Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.09. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -20.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 958 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Apr 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 5,404 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $54,836 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 783 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 2,983 shares at $44,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Equity return is now at value -45.70, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.