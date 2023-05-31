Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is above average at 28.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fastenal Company (FAST) is $54.20, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for FAST is 569.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FAST on May 31, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

FAST stock's latest price update

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST)’s stock price has decreased by -2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 54.90. However, the company has seen a -1.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/13/23 that Fastenal Earnings Beat Expectations. It Could Be a Bellwether for U.S. Industry.

FAST’s Market Performance

Fastenal Company (FAST) has seen a -1.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.58% decline in the past month and a 4.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for FAST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.47% for FAST stock, with a simple moving average of 5.48% for the last 200 days.

FAST Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.48. In addition, Fastenal Company saw 13.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from Drazkowski William Joseph, who sale 624 shares at the price of $54.70 back on May 12. After this action, Drazkowski William Joseph now owns 5,997 shares of Fastenal Company, valued at $34,134 using the latest closing price.

Owen Terry Modock, the SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP of Fastenal Company, sale 15,000 shares at $53.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Owen Terry Modock is holding 7,000 shares at $798,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.82 for the present operating margin

+43.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fastenal Company stands at +15.57. The total capital return value is set at 38.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.19. Equity return is now at value 34.80, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fastenal Company (FAST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 17.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fastenal Company (FAST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.