F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FXLV is $3.75, which is $2.43 above the current price. The public float for FXLV is 47.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FXLV on May 31, 2023 was 434.63K shares.

FXLV) stock’s latest price update

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV)’s stock price has soared by 18.98 in relation to previous closing price of 0.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/12/21 that F45 Stock Is Tanking. The Gym Franchiser Posts a Wider-Than-Expected Loss.

FXLV’s Market Performance

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has experienced a 24.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.87% rise in the past month, and a -48.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.37% for FXLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.70% for FXLV’s stock, with a -53.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FXLV Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FXLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.46%, as shares surge +29.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FXLV rose by +24.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8502. In addition, F45 Training Holdings Inc. saw -62.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FXLV starting from KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Aug 29. After this action, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP now owns 9,728,141 shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc., valued at $758,730 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, the Director of F45 Training Holdings Inc., purchase 365,000 shares at $2.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP is holding 9,604,530 shares at $983,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FXLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.59 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for F45 Training Holdings Inc. stands at -136.33. The total capital return value is set at -126.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -292.55. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -34.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.