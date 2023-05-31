Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has jumped by 11.00 compared to previous close of 2.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76.

The public float for EYEN is 27.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYEN on May 31, 2023 was 449.66K shares.

EYEN’s Market Performance

EYEN’s stock has seen a -9.87% decrease for the week, with a -45.96% drop in the past month and a -1.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.69% for Eyenovia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.08% for EYEN’s stock, with a 11.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EYEN Trading at -26.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares sank -45.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.77. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 76.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from MATHER CHARLES E IV, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.49 back on May 26. After this action, MATHER CHARLES E IV now owns 77,544 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $7,470 using the latest closing price.

Grant Stuart M., the 10% Owner of Eyenovia Inc., purchase 88,247 shares at $2.65 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Grant Stuart M. is holding 5,194,998 shares at $233,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

Equity return is now at value -137.20, with -83.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.