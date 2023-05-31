Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) by analysts is $22.00, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for EXTR is 128.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.75% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.47M shares.

EXTR) stock’s latest price update

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 19.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXTR’s Market Performance

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has experienced a 9.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.94% rise in the past month, and a 10.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for EXTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.41% for EXTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.81% for the last 200 days.

EXTR Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.69. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from TATE CRISTINA, who sale 741 shares at the price of $16.73 back on May 16. After this action, TATE CRISTINA now owns 20,950 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $12,397 using the latest closing price.

TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT, the Interim CFO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 669 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that TATE CRISTINA CAMAHORT is holding 20,950 shares at $12,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+55.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 16.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value 59.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 388.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.54. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.