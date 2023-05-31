Examining the Volatility of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) Stock

The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has gone down by -17.08% for the week, with a -32.17% drop in the past month and a -55.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.66% for RYAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.70% for RYAM’s stock, with a -38.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is 3.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RYAM is $5.70, which is $2.01 above the current price. The public float for RYAM is 61.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYAM on May 31, 2023 was 719.61K shares.

RYAM) stock’s latest price update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM)’s stock price has dropped by -8.66 in relation to previous closing price of 4.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RYAM Trading at -31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -32.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM fell by -17.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -61.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Hicks Joshua C., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.65 back on May 30. After this action, Hicks Joshua C. now owns 89,595 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $36,500 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Joshua C., the SVP, High Purity Cellulose of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.96 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Hicks Joshua C. is holding 79,595 shares at $39,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+7.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -1.59. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 104.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 37.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.