Examining the Volatility of Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) Stock

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen a -3.35% decrease in the past week, with a -5.42% drop in the past month, and a -11.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for KIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for KIM’s stock, with a -11.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is $22.39, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for KIM is 605.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIM on May 31, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has surged by 0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 18.07, but the company has seen a -3.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KIM Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

KIMCO REALTY CORP, the of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 11,500,000 shares at $26.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that KIMCO REALTY CORP is holding 28,338,105 shares at $301,070,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 42.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.