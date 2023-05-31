Examining the Volatility of Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s (HIMS) Stock

The stock of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has gone down by -6.53% for the week, with a -23.38% drop in the past month and a -21.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.16% for HIMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.99% for HIMS’s stock, with a 15.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIMS is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HIMS is 156.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIMS on May 31, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)’s stock price has dropped by -2.09 in relation to previous closing price of 9.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIMS Trading at -14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 38.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 12,966 shares at the price of $10.78 back on May 09. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 422,579 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $139,807 using the latest closing price.

Baird Melissa, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 12,966 shares at $11.83 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Baird Melissa is holding 403,547 shares at $153,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -22.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.