Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Wejo Group Limited’s (WEJO) Stock

The stock of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) has seen a -63.81% decrease in the past week, with a -68.26% drop in the past month, and a -81.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 48.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.50% for WEJO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -64.52% for WEJO stock, with a simple moving average of -83.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WEJO is $1.50, which is $3.88 above than the current price. The public float for WEJO is 77.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. The average trading volume of WEJO on May 31, 2023 was 262.77K shares.

The stock price of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) has plunged by -57.06 when compared to previous closing price of 0.29, but the company has seen a -63.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

WEJO Trading at -69.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEJO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 48.82%, as shares sank -66.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEJO fell by -63.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3366. In addition, Wejo Group Limited saw -74.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WEJO

Equity return is now at value 557.20, with -275.60 for asset returns.

Based on Wejo Group Limited (WEJO), the company’s capital structure generated 382.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.