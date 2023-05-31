Evaluating the Impact of -9.10 Increase on Lands’ End Inc.’s (LE) Stock

The stock of Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has seen a -15.36% decrease in the past week, with a -3.91% drop in the past month, and a -9.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for LE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.89% for LE’s stock, with a -24.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lands’ End Inc. (LE) by analysts is $9.00, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for LE is 13.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of LE was 177.29K shares.

LE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) has decreased by -9.10 when compared to last closing price of 7.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LE Trading at -15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LE fell by -15.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Lands’ End Inc. saw -9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.78 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lands’ End Inc. stands at -0.81. The total capital return value is set at 3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lands’ End Inc. (LE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.54. Total debt to assets is 33.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.