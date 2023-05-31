Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has plunged by -0.83 when compared to previous closing price of 25.42, but the company has seen a 0.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is above average at 7.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.

The public float for EQH is 354.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQH on May 31, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

EQH’s Market Performance

EQH’s stock has seen a 0.04% increase for the week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month and a -19.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for Equitable Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.78% for EQH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.96% for the last 200 days.

EQH Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.25. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Equity return is now at value 66.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.