EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, EOG stock has gone down by -4.17%, with a monthly decline of -8.92% and a quarterly plunge of -2.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for EOG Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.07% for EOG’s stock, with a -10.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is above average at 6.80x. The 36-month beta value for EOG is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EOG is $144.04, which is $34.12 above than the current price. The public float for EOG is 581.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of EOG on May 31, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

EOG) stock’s latest price update

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.19 in relation to its previous close of 110.12. However, the company has experienced a -4.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that EOG Resources Director Mike Kerr Buys Up Stock

EOG Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.77. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw -15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Helms Lloyd W Jr, who sale 7,677 shares at the price of $116.15 back on May 08. After this action, Helms Lloyd W Jr now owns 154,689 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $891,661 using the latest closing price.

Kerr Michael T., the Director of EOG Resources Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $130.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Kerr Michael T. is holding 170,000 shares at $2,609,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 39.00, with 23.30 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.