Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.71relation to previous closing price of 107.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is 4153.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is $103.36, which is -$4.62 below the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 147.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On May 31, 2023, ENTG’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

The stock of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has seen a 11.64% increase in the past week, with a 44.13% rise in the past month, and a 26.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for ENTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.50% for ENTG stock, with a simple moving average of 32.58% for the last 200 days.

ENTG Trading at 33.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +44.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.80. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 64.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Shaner William James, who sale 14,004 shares at the price of $91.61 back on May 15. After this action, Shaner William James now owns 17,912 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $1,282,906 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill James Anthony, the SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc., sale 4,845 shares at $90.72 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that O’Neill James Anthony is holding 15,588 shares at $439,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.