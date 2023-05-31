Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is above average at 67.83x. The 36-month beta value for LLY is also noteworthy at 0.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LLY is $438.77, which is $9.06 above than the current price. The public float for LLY is 947.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of LLY on May 31, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

LLY) stock’s latest price update

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.34 in relation to its previous close of 425.79. However, the company has experienced a -1.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/12/23 that Eli Lilly’s Market Cap Could Surpass J&J’s for First Time Since 1997

LLY’s Market Performance

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has seen a -1.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.93% gain in the past month and a 37.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for LLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for LLY’s stock, with a 21.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LLY Trading at 10.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLY fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $430.54. In addition, Eli Lilly and Company saw 16.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLY starting from LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, who sale 194,354 shares at the price of $442.62 back on May 19. After this action, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC now owns 101,473,810 shares of Eli Lilly and Company, valued at $86,024,241 using the latest closing price.

Zakrowski Donald A, the SVP, Finance, & CAO of Eli Lilly and Company, sale 600 shares at $435.29 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Zakrowski Donald A is holding 5,978 shares at $261,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eli Lilly and Company stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.12. Equity return is now at value 56.20, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), the company’s capital structure generated 152.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.39. Total debt to assets is 32.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.