Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Experiences -0.63% Monthly Change

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has gone up by 1.09% for the week, with a -0.63% drop in the past month and a 14.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.74% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for EA’s stock, with a 2.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EA is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EA is $139.36, which is $13.14 above the current price. The public float for EA is 271.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on May 31, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 126.80. However, the company has seen a 1.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Electronic Arts Stock Rises on Strong Earnings. FIFA Scores for Game Maker.

EA Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.43. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Kelly Eric Charles, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $125.19 back on May 24. After this action, Kelly Eric Charles now owns 6,112 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $250,372 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Andrew, the CEO and Board Chair of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 2,899 shares at $125.61 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Wilson Andrew is holding 92,809 shares at $364,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.78 for the present operating margin

+73.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.08. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.