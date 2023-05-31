ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.58 compared to its previous closing price of 6.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Power More Auto Displays

Is It Worth Investing in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is $58.40, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for ECX is 288.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On May 31, 2023, ECX’s average trading volume was 125.58K shares.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECX stock saw an increase of -0.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 44.69% and a quarterly increase of 74.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.29% for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.65% for ECX’s stock, with a -8.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ECX Trading at 29.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +40.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -0.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw -11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.