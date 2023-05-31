Dow Inc. (DOW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.67 in relation to its previous close of 50.34. However, the company has experienced a -4.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is above average at 12.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.

The public float for DOW is 702.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOW on May 31, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW’s stock has seen a -4.38% decrease for the week, with a -9.01% drop in the past month and a -13.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for Dow Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.62% for DOW’s stock, with a -5.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DOW Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.22. In addition, Dow Inc. saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 2,025 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $21,668 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 450 shares at $48.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,625 shares at $21,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dow Inc. (DOW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.