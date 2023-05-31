Dollar General Corporation (DG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is 19.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DG is 0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is $238.32, which is $36.54 above the current market price. The public float for DG is 217.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On May 31, 2023, DG’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

DG) stock’s latest price update

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 205.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/27/23 that Analysis: At Dollar General, a Record of Overcharging

DG’s Market Performance

DG’s stock has fallen by -3.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.96% and a quarterly drop of -5.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.53% for Dollar General Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.35% for DG’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DG Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.56. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from McGuire Timothy I, who purchase 3,550 shares at the price of $202.00 back on Mar 24. After this action, McGuire Timothy I now owns 11,104 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $717,088 using the latest closing price.

BRYANT WARREN F, the Director of Dollar General Corporation, sale 1,951 shares at $243.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that BRYANT WARREN F is holding 38,269 shares at $475,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dollar General Corporation (DG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.