Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)’s stock price has dropped by -8.12 in relation to previous closing price of 0.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DBGI is 5.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBGI on May 31, 2023 was 426.68K shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stock saw a decrease of -20.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.29% for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.32% for DBGI’s stock, with a -86.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -34.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -20.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9018. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -83.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.47 for the present operating margin

+26.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -272.30. Equity return is now at value 314.20, with -107.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.