DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has plunged by -2.43 when compared to previous closing price of 8.22, but the company has seen a -2.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.22x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) by analysts is $12.87, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 134.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of DHT was 2.33M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT stock saw a decrease of -2.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.19% for DHT stock, with a simple moving average of -12.95% for the last 200 days.

DHT Trading at -15.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw -9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.07. Total debt to assets is 26.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.