DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 164.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is $141.17, which is $27.14 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 384.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. On May 31, 2023, DXCM’s average trading volume was 2.14M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has decreased by -1.30 when compared to last closing price of 115.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

DXCM’s Market Performance

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has experienced a -4.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.41% drop in the past month, and a 2.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.23% for DXCM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.23% for the last 200 days.

DXCM Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.34. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Pacelli Steven Robert, who sale 412 shares at the price of $118.65 back on May 23. After this action, Pacelli Steven Robert now owns 132,274 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $48,884 using the latest closing price.

Sylvain Jereme M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of DexCom Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $117.58 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Sylvain Jereme M is holding 74,711 shares at $282,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.