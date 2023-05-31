Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 10.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Deutsche Bank Stock Tumbles. Banking Panic Isn’t Over Yet.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is above average at 4.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is $15.04, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.91B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DB on May 31, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

The stock of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has seen a -2.25% decrease in the past week, with a -5.18% drop in the past month, and a -16.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for DB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for DB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.15% for the last 200 days.

DB Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft saw -9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.