Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNN is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is $2.10, The public float for DNN is 810.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. On May 31, 2023, DNN’s average trading volume was 3.91M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

DNN) stock’s latest price update

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. However, the company has seen a -9.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN’s stock has fallen by -9.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.36% and a quarterly drop of -17.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for DNN’s stock, with a -13.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DNN Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0850. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 82.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.