Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a 39.05% gain in the past month, and a 22.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.16% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DDOG is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DDOG is $98.52, which is $4.17 above the current price. The public float for DDOG is 263.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDOG on May 31, 2023 was 5.37M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has surged by 0.57 when compared to previous closing price of 93.16, but the company has seen a -0.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DDOG Trading at 26.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +43.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.70. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 27.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from De Madre Armelle, who sale 6,543 shares at the price of $90.00 back on May 17. After this action, De Madre Armelle now owns 109,650 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $588,870 using the latest closing price.

Le-Quoc Alexis, the Chief Technology Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 71,364 shares at $86.26 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Le-Quoc Alexis is holding 288,630 shares at $6,155,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.