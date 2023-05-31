Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) has plunged by -4.19 when compared to previous closing price of 0.28, but the company has seen a -8.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) by analysts is $4.81, The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On May 31, 2023, the average trading volume of CYBN was 1.12M shares.

CYBN’s Market Performance

CYBN stock saw a decrease of -8.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.35% for Cybin Inc. (CYBN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.37% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -42.59% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at -21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3007. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -78.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.35. Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.