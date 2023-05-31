ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42.

The public float for CFRX is 3.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFRX on May 31, 2023 was 4.03M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CFRX) stock’s latest price update

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.45 in relation to previous closing price of 1.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CFRX’s Market Performance

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has experienced a -17.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.34% drop in the past month, and a -62.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.73% for CFRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.78% for CFRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -85.41% for the last 200 days.

CFRX Trading at -22.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -28.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX fell by -17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6145. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw -83.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.