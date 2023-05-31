Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.58 in relation to its previous close of 34.84. However, the company has experienced a -3.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that Conagra Earnings, Sales Climb as Food Prices Rise

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is 20.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAG is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is $42.32, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 474.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On May 31, 2023, CAG’s average trading volume was 4.39M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG stock saw a decrease of -3.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.67% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.35% for CAG stock, with a simple moving average of -5.63% for the last 200 days.

CAG Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.42. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -11.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from Brock Charisse, who sale 7,036 shares at the price of $37.04 back on Apr 14. After this action, Brock Charisse now owns 94,802 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $260,613 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $38.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 104,859 shares at $1,739,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+24.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.