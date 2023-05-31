Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) has decreased by -3.30 when compared to last closing price of 9.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that Comstock Resources Stock Is Soaring. Insiders Bought Up More Shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is above average at 1.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for CRK is 124.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRK on May 31, 2023 was 4.11M shares.

CRK’s Market Performance

The stock of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has seen a -10.33% decrease in the past week, with a -18.43% drop in the past month, and a -22.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for CRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.33% for CRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.04% for the last 200 days.

CRK Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRK fell by -10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, Comstock Resources Inc. saw -31.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRK starting from BURNS ROLAND O, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Mar 24. After this action, BURNS ROLAND O now owns 960,430 shares of Comstock Resources Inc., valued at $98,988 using the latest closing price.

BURNS ROLAND O, the President & CFO of Comstock Resources Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that BURNS ROLAND O is holding 950,430 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.