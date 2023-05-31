Citizens Inc. (CIA) Stock Showcases 1.73% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Citizens Inc. (CIA) has seen a -1.02% decrease in the past week, with a 3.74% gain in the past month, and a -34.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for CIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.73% for CIA’s stock, with a -31.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CIA is 0.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Citizens Inc. (CIA) is $7.50, The public float for CIA is 45.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. On May 31, 2023, CIA’s average trading volume was 101.27K shares.

CIA) stock’s latest price update

Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA)’s stock price has soared by 11.49 in relation to previous closing price of 1.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIA Trading at -22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIA fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9085. In addition, Citizens Inc. saw -8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIA starting from Conklin Jeffery P., who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $1.93 back on May 12. After this action, Conklin Jeffery P. now owns 115,782 shares of Citizens Inc., valued at $27,020 using the latest closing price.

Shields Gerald, the President & CEO of Citizens Inc., purchase 55,000 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Shields Gerald is holding 141,286 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Inc. stands at -2.85. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.91. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Inc. (CIA), the company’s capital structure generated 969.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.65. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 835.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Citizens Inc. (CIA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.