Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is $5.67, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for CIM is 228.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIM on May 31, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

CIM) stock’s latest price update

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.91 in relation to its previous close of 4.71. However, the company has experienced a -1.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM’s stock has fallen by -1.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.49% and a quarterly drop of -26.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Chimera Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.50% for CIM stock, with a simple moving average of -24.89% for the last 200 days.

CIM Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw -12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corporation stands at -74.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.34. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 398.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 79.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 382.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.