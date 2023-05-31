Centene Corporation (CNC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is 23.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNC is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Centene Corporation (CNC) is $84.58, which is $23.08 above the current market price. The public float for CNC is 545.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On May 31, 2023, CNC’s average trading volume was 3.41M shares.

The stock price of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has plunged by -1.18 when compared to previous closing price of 62.72, but the company has seen a -4.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Centene CEO Moves to Buy Beaten-Down Shares

CNC’s Market Performance

Centene Corporation (CNC) has seen a -4.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.08% decline in the past month and a -9.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for CNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.85% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of -19.22% for the last 200 days.

CNC Trading at -6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.21. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -24.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centene Corporation (CNC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.